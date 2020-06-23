Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Receives $53.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

CSOD traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 4,843,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,985. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 553,808 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 232,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.