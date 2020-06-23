Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Trading 2% Higher

Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO)’s stock price traded up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 11,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 23,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp will post 0.7282051 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

