Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives $73.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NYSE CR traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 478,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,821. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.51. Crane has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.58 million. Crane had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $69,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,612,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

