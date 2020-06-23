Cream Achieves Market Cap of $24,046.67 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $24,046.67 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.44 or 0.02927070 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00746970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027656 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00260343 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00169118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

