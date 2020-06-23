Cred (LBA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.13 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Cred has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kyber Network, UEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.01841288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170278 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00111244 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

