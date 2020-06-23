Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Creightons plc (LON:CRL) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.78), 36,578 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 148,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86.

Creightons Company Profile (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

