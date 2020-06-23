Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 310.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 310.43 ($3.95).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRST shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of LON:CRST traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 251 ($3.19). 1,114,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 348.68. The firm has a market cap of $642.30 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 524 ($6.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

