Cryptaur Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.00 million and $16,382.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.95 or 0.05355672 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00053408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031590 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

