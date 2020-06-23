Cryptocean (CRON) Market Cap Hits $3.18 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004037 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $92,360.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.05348853 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031601 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,374 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,276 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

