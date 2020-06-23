Cryptopay (CPAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $223.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $223.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.60 or 0.05339686 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00053387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031629 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,367,284 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.