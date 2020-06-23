Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives $53.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

CUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,434.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cubic by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after buying an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,572,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,799,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Cubic by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cubic in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,304,000.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. 765,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

