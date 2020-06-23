Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Given $12.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Culp’s rating score has improved by 40% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 173 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CULP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Culp by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Culp by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 128,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $96.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.86. Culp has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $19.63.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

