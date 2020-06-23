Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.70 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Curaleaf from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curaleaf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.70.

CURLF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.90. 406,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,423. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

