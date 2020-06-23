Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. 511,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,271. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.