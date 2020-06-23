Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 44,840 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 109,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Cypress Development Company Profile (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.