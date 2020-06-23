Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $245,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.64. 859,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cytokinetics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

