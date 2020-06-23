CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is ($0.51). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTMX. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,075. The company has a market cap of $371.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.71. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

