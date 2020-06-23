DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Tops $0.0001

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, txbit.io, STEX and SWFT. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $972,505.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.24 or 0.05399239 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031667 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004428 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitmart, SWFT, Bitbox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

