DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Research Coverage Started at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on DarioHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of DRIO traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.64. 29,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.37. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.82). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 318.61% and a negative return on equity of 200.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $178,000. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

