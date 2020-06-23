Datum Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Datum has a total market cap of $950,808.56 and approximately $24,736.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.78 or 0.05334283 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

