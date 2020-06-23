DECENT Price Hits $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. DECENT has a market capitalization of $428,911.59 and $2,073.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006854 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002578 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

