Delmar Bancorp (DBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.
Shares of DBCP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,388. Delmar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.25.
Delmar Bancorp Company Profile
