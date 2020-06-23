Delmar Bancorp (DBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 25th

Delmar Bancorp (NASDAQ:DBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of DBCP stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 289 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,388. Delmar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Delmar Bancorp Company Profile

Delmar Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

