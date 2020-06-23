Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to post sales of $496.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.00 million and the highest is $598.00 million. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

DLPH stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. 4,392,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,063. Delphi Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,703,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 920,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 819,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

