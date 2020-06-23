DeltaChain (DELTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,825.26

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 88.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. DeltaChain has a market cap of $30,825.26 and $23.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded 88.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00335583 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000500 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012066 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015601 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005179 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

