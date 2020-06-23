Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $23.61. 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 825.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $10,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,739,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $27,812.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 407,662 shares of company stock worth $10,589,270. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,129,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after buying an additional 1,539,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,588,000 after buying an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,477,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 83,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

