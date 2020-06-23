Dether Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Dether has a total market cap of $129,200.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last week, Dether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dether

DTH is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

