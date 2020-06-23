Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $82,843.19

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $82,843.19 and approximately $101.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-Patex. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.