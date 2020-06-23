Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.60 ($7.41) and last traded at €6.67 ($7.49), approximately 925,779 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €6.79 ($7.63).

PBB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.48) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Metzler set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.13 ($11.38).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.50.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

