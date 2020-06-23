Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Down 12.9% in June

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 11,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,910,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 280,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

