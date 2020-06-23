DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in DexCom by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,377 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,735,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $406.33. The company had a trading volume of 850,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.75 and its 200-day moving average is $286.64. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DXCM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.57.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $329,953.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.81, for a total transaction of $1,576,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,665 shares of company stock worth $23,723,766. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

