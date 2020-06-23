DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

DHX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on DHI Group from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.55. 233,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,150. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $135.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DHI Group news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia bought 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $100,096.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,004,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DHI Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 158,743 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 104,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 191,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

