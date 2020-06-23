DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0004 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $3.01 million and $10,179.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00695809 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003990 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000494 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

