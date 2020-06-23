Dimecoin (DIME) Price Up 23.8% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $545,442.81 and $335.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014564 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004672 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000881 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 84% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

