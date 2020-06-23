Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $90.29. 1,569,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

