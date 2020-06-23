Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOMO. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.89. 770,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $35.64.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Domo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Domo by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.