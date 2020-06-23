Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Dorel Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21, 44,912 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 37,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from $1.65 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.63.
About Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)
Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.
