Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $622,632.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $622,632.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.78 or 0.05334283 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 247,104,611 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

