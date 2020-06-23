Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DVAX has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,178,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $602.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.14. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

