Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $71.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.11.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.26. 1,013,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,708. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 26.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 133,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.