Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE EV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.76. 540,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,392. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

