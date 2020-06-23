Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Eaton Vance stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,392. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

