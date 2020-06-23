EBCoin (EBC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,982.00

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. EBCoin has a total market cap of $341,246.62 and approximately $16,982.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.34 or 0.05235511 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012604 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

