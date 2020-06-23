EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGH) Trading Up 20.3%

EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGH) was up 20.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49), approximately 1,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.01.

EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Company Profile (LON:EDGH)

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.