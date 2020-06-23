Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $83.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $775,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,401 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $242,071.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,507.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,271 shares of company stock worth $26,104,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210,206 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.81. 2,032,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,433. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

