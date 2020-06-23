Elrond (ERD) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $46.62 million and approximately $20.26 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 44% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.01845680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170221 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00110595 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,999,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,693,844,335 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

