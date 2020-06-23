Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.74 and last traded at C$2.65, 22,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 30,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.52 million and a PE ratio of -22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.75 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$119,750.00.

Emx Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

