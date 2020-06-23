Energo Price Down 2% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinrail. Energo has a total market capitalization of $137,017.87 and $559.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.05327504 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031611 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002566 BTC.

About Energo

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Coinrail and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

