Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Shares Down 14.3%

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 112,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $4.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Engagement Labs Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

