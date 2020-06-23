Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Short Interest Up 9.4% in June

Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE E traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 553,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,271. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.72. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.9341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 204,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ENI by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ENI by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 82,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

