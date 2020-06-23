Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.49. 3,833,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,205. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.56% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $9,041,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock worth $940,345,646. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,576,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after buying an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

